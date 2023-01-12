Biconomy Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.48 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $81.90 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Biconomy has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,782,154 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

