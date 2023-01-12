Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $132.41 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $132.41 million and $2.55 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.86 or 0.07565541 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00081286 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00032320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00064882 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009729 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00024027 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

