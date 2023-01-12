Beldex Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $132.41 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beldex has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.77 or 0.07709503 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00087285 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00032722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00065086 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00024255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

