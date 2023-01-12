Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $256.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.58. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

