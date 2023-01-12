BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Barclays

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $45.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.57. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. Analysts expect that BCE will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of BCE by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 96,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

