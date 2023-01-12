Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BMWYY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($107.53) to €95.00 ($102.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($102.15) to €80.00 ($86.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $38.09.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

