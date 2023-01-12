BARK (NYSE:BARK) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at Citigroup

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on BARK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

BARK Stock Performance

Shares of BARK stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. BARK has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $361.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

BARK ( NYSE:BARK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. BARK had a negative return on equity of 40.39% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $143.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BARK will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Matt Meeker acquired 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,265.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 9,830,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,612,760.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BARK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BARK in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BARK in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BARK in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in BARK in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BARK in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,140,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BARK Company Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

