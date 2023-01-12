Barclays Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $130.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $117.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.53 and its 200-day moving average is $103.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $67.49 and a 12-month high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 25.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 756.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

