Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $317,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 71,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 226,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 156,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $275.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

