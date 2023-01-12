Balancer Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Balancer token can currently be bought for about $6.05 or 0.00032119 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $281.70 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003144 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00435769 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000154 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,800.88 or 0.30779205 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.01018319 BTC.
About Balancer
Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,688,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,593,540 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Balancer Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.
