B. Riley Raises Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Price Target to $5.00

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Geron’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

GERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Geron to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Geron currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Price Performance

Geron stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.76. Geron has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a negative net margin of 8,563.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Geron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 68,331 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Geron in the third quarter valued at $461,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Geron by 255.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 281,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 202,533 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Geron in the third quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Geron in the third quarter valued at $1,371,000. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.