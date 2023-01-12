Axie Infinity Price Hits $7.99 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $7.99 or 0.00043875 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $803.24 million and approximately $121.73 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012022 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035080 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00018617 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00242019 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,472,343 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,472,342.81551479 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.34520121 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 284 active market(s) with $66,362,332.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.