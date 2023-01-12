AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Lifted to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $2,735.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,578.81.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,433.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,462.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,301.07. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 124.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $22,691,045. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,316,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

