Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the business services provider on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.
Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Automatic Data Processing has a payout ratio of 55.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $9.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.
Automatic Data Processing Price Performance
Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $245.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.80. The company has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,482 shares of company stock worth $24,108,459. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
