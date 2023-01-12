Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the business services provider on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Automatic Data Processing has a payout ratio of 55.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $9.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $245.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.80. The company has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,482 shares of company stock worth $24,108,459. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

