AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 873.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,450 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after buying an additional 7,509,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,206,000 after buying an additional 7,347,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.49. 260,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,294,160. The stock has a market cap of $138.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

