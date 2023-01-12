AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

ATRC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

AtriCure stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.92. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $72.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $83.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 29.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 10.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

