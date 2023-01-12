Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Trading Up 4.8%

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 70,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 22,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Aton Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$12.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26.

About Aton Resources

(Get Rating)

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.