Atb Cap Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cathedral Energy Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CET. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.80 target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE:CET opened at C$1.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$309.84 million and a P/E ratio of 27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.86. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.44 and a 1-year high of C$1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services ( TSE:CET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$107.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cathedral Energy Services news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell purchased 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$55,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$60,000.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

