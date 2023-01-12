ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.