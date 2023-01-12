ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Price Performance
NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.36.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
