Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Assura from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Assura from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Assura Trading Down 4.1 %

ARSSF stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. Assura has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $0.99.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

