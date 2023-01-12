Ardor Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.71 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $72.98 million and $3.71 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00081043 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00064197 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009830 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001125 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00023798 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000841 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004056 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000209 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.