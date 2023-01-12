Arcblock Price Up 2.9% This Week (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $10.71 million and $401,596.02 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

