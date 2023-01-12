ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.78. 149,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 42,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AETUF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

ARC Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

