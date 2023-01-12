Analyzing New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) & Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.7% of New York City REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New York City REIT and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York City REIT -51.66% -10.98% -4.59% Highlands REIT -28.19% -3.53% -2.73%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York City REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for New York City REIT and Highlands REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

New York City REIT currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 221.64%. Given New York City REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Risk and Volatility

New York City REIT has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 13.47, indicating that its stock price is 1,247% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New York City REIT and Highlands REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York City REIT $70.22 million 0.34 -$39.47 million ($2.77) -0.62 Highlands REIT $28.63 million 4.64 -$13.05 million N/A N/A

Highlands REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New York City REIT.

Summary

Highlands REIT beats New York City REIT on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About Highlands REIT

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

