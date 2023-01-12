Analysts Set Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) PT at $689.50

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $689.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Redrow from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.55) to GBX 499 ($6.08) in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Redrow Price Performance

RDWWF stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Redrow has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

