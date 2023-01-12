Analysts Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) PT at $57.38

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ball from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.81 per share, for a total transaction of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.81 per share, for a total transaction of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Ball Trading Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BALL opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93. Ball has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Recommended Stories

