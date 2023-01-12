Analysts Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target at $64.36

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $54.73 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $2,444,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,639 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,350.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $2,444,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,575,350.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,701 shares of company stock worth $7,893,878. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after buying an additional 459,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

