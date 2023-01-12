Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMPL. Bank of America raised shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

AMPL stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.57. 278,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,722. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.17. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $49.66.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.19 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $48,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,116 shares in the company, valued at $750,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $48,507.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in Amplitude by 54.0% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Amplitude by 282.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amplitude by 27.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 139,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the second quarter valued at about $7,571,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

