American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,234,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,805. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,262 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,703,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

