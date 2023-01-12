Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,786,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 39.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,437,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 244.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623,051 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Ambev by 19.0% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,778,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,828 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

