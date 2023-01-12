Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.90 and last traded at C$6.90. Approximately 20,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 14,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$256.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.75 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.3500001 EPS for the current year.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.