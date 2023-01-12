Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Price Performance
Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
