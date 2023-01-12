Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.50.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Altisource Asset Management
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
