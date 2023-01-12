Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Altisource Asset Management

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Altisource Asset Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

