Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.12.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $115.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

