Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives $81.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Akzo Nobel from €81.00 ($87.10) to €77.00 ($82.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel to €73.00 ($78.49) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €100.00 ($107.53) to €84.00 ($90.32) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.11. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 5.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1029 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

