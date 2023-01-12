Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.54 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

