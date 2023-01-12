Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.54 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
