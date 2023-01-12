Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €130.00 ($139.78) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($166.67) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($152.69) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($149.46) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Airbus stock traded down €2.40 ($2.58) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €115.10 ($123.76). 1,162,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €112.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €103.99. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($107.49).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

