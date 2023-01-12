Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $29.53.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air T Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.