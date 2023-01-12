Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Price Performance
NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $29.53.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.63%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
