Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Cut to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APD. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.11.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $312.77 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

