Aion Price Hits $0.0301 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $15.08 million and approximately $517,487.09 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00110347 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00203125 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00063496 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00034287 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 68.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000467 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

