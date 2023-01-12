AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $98.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $83.99 on Thursday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in AECOM by 23.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 120.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,378,000 after buying an additional 413,618 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $24,497,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 307,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

