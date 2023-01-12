AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $98.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $83.99 on Thursday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in AECOM by 23.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 120.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,378,000 after buying an additional 413,618 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $24,497,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 307,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

