AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSOS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $25.63.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.