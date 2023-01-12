Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,230 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $342.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $159.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.35. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $541.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Adobe

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.23.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,861 shares of company stock worth $8,033,665 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.