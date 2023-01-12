Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives $6.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADAP shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of ADAP opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $293.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.23.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 998.26% and a negative return on equity of 112.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 435,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 133.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,627 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

