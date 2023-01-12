Achain (ACT) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $169,977.59 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00024940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000302 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004216 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

