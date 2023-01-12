3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in 3M by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 42,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 59.5% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,665,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Price Performance

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.64.

3M stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,873. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.59. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

