1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,515 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Trading Up 1.2 %

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.23.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $342.93 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $541.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.