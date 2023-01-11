Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells $48,525.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $48,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,076.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $155,408.80.

Shares of ZUO traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 990,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZUO. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 6.8% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zuora by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Zuora by 10.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Zuora by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

