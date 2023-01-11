ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Tops $355,614.41

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $355,614.41 and $20.02 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00248846 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00078694 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002312 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

