xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Trading Up 11.8% This Week

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One xSUSHI token can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00008566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a market cap of $84.18 million and approximately $36,026.34 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

